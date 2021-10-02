Concerns have been raised that the scrapping of a Local Plan throws a Stamford development into question.

At the beginning of September, Rutland County Councillors chose to start again on its Local Plan, which defines the future development of housing and public services in the county, despite six years of work and costs of £1.193m.

With Stamford being a stone’s throw away from Rutland, the news has proved concerning for residents, particularly in relation to the Monarch Park development.

Monarch Park

The proposal for Monarch Park, submitted by Larkfleet Homes, includes up to 650 new homes and a 30-hectare country park.

While it is in the Stamford North development, which is part of South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan, Monarch Park would be approved or rejected by Rutland County Council.

A masterplan was set to be developed by Rutland County Council and South Kesteven District Council using their own Local Plans.

At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Coun David Taylor, chairman of Stamford First, said: “Personally, I think Rutland County Council has made a huge mistake in making this decision which will have far reaching, unintended consequences resulting in potential uncontrolled development in the county.

“Of more concern though we are faced with the possibility that the Quarry Farm site could be granted permission without the appropriate controls in place which will protect Stamford.”

He suggested delaying the referendum until ‘the dust settles’ and that permission shouldn’t be granted without an agreed masterplan.

Coun John Dawson (Con) supported the proposal and suggested a small group is created on the council to monitor the situation and keep in touch with planning inspectors. It will comprise of Coun Shaun Ford (Ind), Coun Stephen Doyle (Con) and Coun Taylor (Con).