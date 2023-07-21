‘Bored’ teenagers have been hanging out in town churches disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.

Police have received reports this week of groups of teenagers gathering in All Saints’ Church and St John’s Church after school.

Some of the teenagers have been playing with candles, setting fire to paper and messing around in the children’s play area.

Stamford churches

Minor theft, such as stealing lighters, has also been reported.

Sgt Emma Crisp of Lincolnshire Police said: “We are making enquiries to trace the offenders who will be dealt with for any of the offences.”

Anti-social behaviour has also been reported at the decommissioned St Michael’s Church.

Stamford churches

Father Neil Shaw, rector of All Saints’ Church, describes the children as ‘mucking about’ and if they see a ‘person of authority’ will run off.

He said: “I am very happy for them to come in but they have to be respectful of the building and other people.

“We welcome people in to pray and have a moment of stillness but it is not very quiet when there are 15 children running about.

“I am very aware people are carrying lots of burdens and problems and All Saints’ Church provides a space outside of their normal life to just sit.

Stamford churches

“My fear is that it is being ruined by these children who I think are bored and don’t particularly want to engage.”

Father Shaw decided to report the crimes to the police as the school holidays are approaching and he fears the problem could escalate.

There are also concerns the children could hurt themselves in the church.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police.