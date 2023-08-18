People have taken matters into their own hands and cut back a hedge blocking a main road path.

Having seen an article in this week’s Mercury, and having been contacted by people directly, Team Stamford volunteers Neil McIvor and Nina Van Dyck were busy in Uffington Road, Stamford this morning, trimming back the overgrowth.

Stamford Town Council has responsibility for the upkeep of the hedge and had said it was waiting until September 1 to ensure birds had finished nesting before trimming overgrowth from the path alongside Uffington Road.

Neil McIvor was angry that people were being forced to walk on a 50mph main road. Photo: Team Stamford

But in a social media post this morning, Neil wrote that it was a “preposterous situation” and “madness” to make people walk on a road that has a 50mph speed limit.

He added: “We have been contacted about these bushes by several people and we have asked them to log it on Fix My Street. Turns out it's all a waste of time.

“After reading the Mercury this morning we cut it back to a safe distance for people to walk safely and not on the road (we checked for nesting birds first).

Nina Van Dyck clears up the clippings. Photo: Team Stamford

“So again we prove in this town if you want a job doing. Do it yourself.”

Fix My Street is a national portal for people to log problems with roads, paths and street lighting, which is monitored in this area by Lincolnshire County Council.

Neil McIvor cuts back the hedge. Photo: Team Stamford

A work in progress. Photo: Team Stamford

People using the newly cleared path. Photo: Team Stamford

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk