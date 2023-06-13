An environmental event brought people closer to nature.

Ketton Green Festival took a on watery theme this year with the opportunity to go pond dipping in the River Chater.

Visitors of all ages went for a paddle on Sunday to uncover mayfly nymphs, stonefly nymphs, cased caddisfly larvae, freshwater shrimps, leeches and young bullhead fish. The surprise catch of the day was a lamprey – an ancient type of parasitic fish.

Jemma Cuthbert runs an activity for Skye Conlon, four, and her mum Kim. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Away from the water, members of Ketton Climate Group handed out free gadgets from Anglian Water to help people save water in the home and reduce pollution including dish scrapers and shower timers.

The Ketton Green Spaces Group, Ketton Seed Swap and Ketton Horticultural Society were also on hand to offer advice on composting, gardening and improving soil quality.

David Lewis, from the Ketton Climate Action Group, said: “By staging the festival, we aim to promote discussion about how we can all make a contribution to protecting nature and fighting climate change.

Arthur Calton-Watson, eight, and Jack Moylan, seven, go pond-dipping. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“It was encouraging to see lots of people coming up with creative suggestions for action at a local level. We are grateful to everyone who helped to make the event possible, especially Ketton Parish Council, Ketton Methodist Church, Katie Field from the East Mercia Rivers Trust and Eliot Deag from the Grantham Angling Association Fly Fishing Section.”

Other contributors included Renbrac Renewables and Orangehouse Renewables, which gave advice on renewable energy solutions, Ketton Darby and Joan Club which promoted reuse and recycling with a bring and buy sale, and 1st Ketton Scouts who kept children entertained with a series of challenging games.

Roger Mortimore and Jane Peach water the fruit trees. Photo: Chris Lowndes

David Lewis and Mary Cade from Ketton Climate Action Group. Photo: Chris Lowndes

