Traditional games and music went down a storm at a summer festival for adjacent villages.

Held in the grounds of Bainton House on Sunday (July 2), the Bainton and Ashton Festival included ‘bash the rat’, a sack race and tug of war competitions for children and adults, as well as the chance to win a ‘barrel of booze’ and spin the wheel of fortune.

There were also stalls selling plants and home-made cakes, a barbecue, and a bar supplied by The White Hart at Ufford.

Entertainment was set to the sounds of the Gretton Silver Band, which played toe-tappingly familiar tunes all afternoon.

Su Fletcher, who with her husband Graham was among a team of volunteers that organised and set up the event, said the turn out for the festival was excellent, with good weather and a beautiful setting adding to the event’s attraction.

“Although we’ve not yet counted up how much was raised, the barrow of booze raffle alone raised about £400,” said Su.

“There was a wonderful feel to the event, with lots of traditional games, a tug of war for under 10s, those aged 10 to 17, and one for adults.

“It’s a bit of a tradition in the village that the tug of war is ‘Bainton against the rest of the world’, and a water fight using water-filled balloons was also great fun for everyone.”

The festival, which is organised through St Mary’s Church in Bainton, takes place in the grounds of Bainton House, former home of the Birbecks, whose children passed on the tug of war rope to the new owner. The house is now occupied by George and Sophie Dymond, who hosted the event and ran the bottle tombola on the day.