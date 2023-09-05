A charity which stops food going to landfill has received a big cash boost.

Stamford-based Second Helpings has been given a donation of £5,000 by the organisers of ‘GFest’, a music event held in Uffington.

Second Helpings, which runs in partnership with Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill, offers food nearing its best before date and would otherwise go to landfill on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

Sophie Cornish, volunteer at Second Helpings Wendy Cowell and landlady at the Bertie Arms Katie Genever

Anne Earle, interim chairperson of Second Helpings, said: “Receiving this donation from GFest means so much to us as a charity.

“Like all charities, businesses and households we have had such an increase in our outgoings such as rent, electricity and gas bills.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of fridges and freezers we get through.

“This donation will enable us to continue to serve our community for some time yet.”

GFest started in 2014 as an invitation-only weekend of music, food and drink for Katie and James Genever, landlords of The Bertie Arms pub, who were celebrating their 40th birthdays.

It was only intended as a one-off but after the event raised £4,000 for the vascular disease charity the Circulation Foundation, Katie and James decided to form a committee to build on the previous year’s success.

It has since raised more than £60,000 for charities.

Sophie Cornish, one of the organisers of GFest said: “It has stuck to its core values of being a family friendly, locally focussed music event and after a hiatus over the last few years, we were delighted to be back raising money again and enjoying some great talent from around the area.”