Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

The 20th Bourne Festival attracts fun-lovers for beer, bands and fairground rides

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:29, 03 June 2022
 | Updated: 17:29, 03 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

People flocked to a festival that blends beers, bands and family fun.

The 20th Bourne Festival opened on Thursday evening with music and the beacon-lighting, before Friday brought more live bands and fairground rides.

Most of Friday's entertainment centred around the Wellhead, where Rose Haunts, Jam Room and The Reckless played into the afternoon, with more bands on into the evening.

Bourne Stamford What's On News Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE