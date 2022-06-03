The 20th Bourne Festival attracts fun-lovers for beer, bands and fairground rides
Published: 17:29, 03 June 2022
| Updated: 17:29, 03 June 2022
People flocked to a festival that blends beers, bands and family fun.
The 20th Bourne Festival opened on Thursday evening with music and the beacon-lighting, before Friday brought more live bands and fairground rides.
Most of Friday's entertainment centred around the Wellhead, where Rose Haunts, Jam Room and The Reckless played into the afternoon, with more bands on into the evening.