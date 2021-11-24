Care home residents enjoyed a day of diversity by celebrating Diwali.

Staff at Tallington Lodge Care Home hosted a range of activities to mark the five-day festival of light which is celebrated by people across the world.

Led by care home manager Manju Panankavil, the staff performed a traditional dance for the residents to enjoy. The Indian dance tradition is thousands of years old and plays an important part in Hindu culture.

The home was filled with music and dance

Wellbeing coordinator Chantal De Vries said: “This was a wonderful opportunity to bring residents and staff together and to learn about each other’s cultural traditions.

"The residents loved seeing the staff dressed up in traditional saris and were fascinated to learn how the dancing tells tales from Indian culture.

"It was wonderful to see the home filled with light and music”.

Residents helped to make Diwali diyas and rangoli, and also sampled a range of Indian cuisine.

The day was filled with crafts and cuisine

Residents at Tallington Lodge Care Home celebrated Diwali