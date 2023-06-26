A sunny two-day festival was “one of the biggest we’ve had”, said an organiser.

Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival was held over the weekend, showcasing a variety of food, drink and entertainment.

The event, which has been running for more than 25 years, was spread across Saturday and Sunday.

It began on Saturday morning with the 5km ‘Chase’ race in which nearly 100 entrants were pursued by a pitchfork-waving farmer.

This was followed by a barbecue and live music across the rest of the day from mostly local acts.

Alan Harvey, who is on the organising committee, said: “On Saturday, despite the hot weather, we had a good number of people doing the 5k run in the morning through the lovely fields and meadows around the village.

“Like so many things, it’s very weather dependent and we were really lucky. We had a really good turnout. I think [the festival] was one of the biggest we had on both days.”

Families enjoyed a vintage fairground of swingboats and traditional games, and on Sunday there was a street market with over 70 stalls.

Alan continued: “The feedback has been excellent. People often express surprise that we’re able to put on such a varied and large event in a relatively small village.

“It’s all down to a huge amount of work done by lots of volunteers both in our village and neighbouring villages who give up their time.

“There’s a core group that are working hard for months beforehand then huge numbers who help over the weekend itself. We got very good feedback, particularly from the stallholders.

“People have already said how much they enjoyed it and what a great weekend it was. We’re very pleased.”

Last year, more than £9,000 was raised to support local community groups including St James’ Church in the village, Castle Bytham Village Hall and Castle Bytham Community Shop.

Alan said that the fundraising total from this year’s event had not yet been finalised, but he would be “very surprised” if it was less than last year’s total.

He added: “The event has been running for just over 25 years. It started as quite a small affair, like a village fete, then it got larger, and more people started getting involved, particularly when we added the second day, it used to just be a Sunday.

“It became a fair rather than a fete, then around six or seven years ago we decided we were bigger than a fair, and became a festival.”

