With a return to sunshine forecast, organisers of this weekend’s Bourne Festival are hoping for big crowds.

The event opens tomorrow (Friday) and runs until Sunday at the Wellhead in Bourne. Now in its 21st year, the event, organised by Bourne Round Table, promises a range of ales, craft ciders and live musicians to entertain the adults. Roger Tuby’s funfair will be there, offering adrenaline-inducing rides for the young and the young at heart, and for when you’re feeling peckish, a range of food vans will also be there.

“It’s always great to see people out enjoying the event which also raises lots of money for local good causes,” said Kevin Gutteridge, from the Round Table.

Bourne Festival 2022

Weather forecasters are predicting the Mercury will hit around 17C on all three days.

“The weather forecast is looking absolutely fantastic so it promises to be another great weekend,” said Kevin.

Last year’s four-day extravaganza was held during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, starting with the beacon lighting and finishing with a fireworks display. As well as marking the 20th anniversary of the event, it also proved to be a record-breaker, raising £10,000 more than in an average year, and selling out of most of the beers on offer.

Bourne Festival 2022

And although organisers are not expecting the same high figure to be raised during this year’s three-day event, they do hope people will support the event which in turn supports a variety of local charities.

Among the recipients of last year’s huge sum was the Dimension Skatepark, which finally opened last week after 20 years, and received £25,000 from Bourne Round Table.

A special weekend price of £8 is available for festival-goers who buy in advance from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bourne-and-district-round-table-charitable-trust/

“We try to keep the prices low to make it affordable to ensure as many people as possible can attend and enjoy it,” Kevin added.

Tickets are also available on the gate, priced at £4 per day, or £9 for a weekend pass. The event runs from 6pm on Friday (bar from 7pm) until 11pm, midday until 11pm on Saturday and midday until 8pm on Sunday.