Nerves are starting to settle in as the revival of the Baston Beats Festival is set to bring lots of nostalgic fun.

The music and beer festival - which once attracted the likes of Black Sabbath and Thin Lizzy - will be back with a new modern twist and is set across Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

Organiser Niamh Addy said: “I’m feeling very anxious but excited.

“There’s a great team working on it and we’ve had really fantastic feedback from people of the village and wider community. “

Dom Brister, CEO and founder of Don't Lose Hope will launch the event at the weekend

Dom Brister who is the CEO and founder of Bourne mental health charity Don’t Lose Hope, will kick start the festival and be joined by The Rose Haunts, Radius 45, The Brays and Listen Like Thieves.

The festival will be held at The White Horse Pub in Baston between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday and there will be a Baston Mini Beats event set to take place from 2pm until 4pm on the Sunday.

“We have also received lots of comments from people who went to the original concerts back in the 60s and 70s.

“The main challenge we face is the great British weather. Depending on the weather we may have to move more of the acts inside – we would love the sun to shine.”

Visitors can attend the event for free however any donations and proceeds will be going toDon’t Lose Hope.

Nimah said: “We wanted to give the money to a local charity, by giving it to this chosen charity we hope it will help provide more counseling for people as we now live in a post pandemic world, if we raised £2000 that would be fantastic.”

Organisers hope that in years to come the Baston Beats festival will be an annual event that can return to being held at the Baston Playing Field to celebrate all of the musical heritage in the village.