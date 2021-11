More news, no ads

Eboracum Baroque is set to return to St Martin’s Church in Stamford for a festive evening of music.

The programme features seasonal vocal and instrumental works including arias from Handel’s Messiah and traditional French Christmas carols.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be available.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 4, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm with tickets available here.