A new Christmas fayre on the calendar proved a big hit despite a clash with some high profile events.

Sunday’s weather was more grey and gloomy than festive, but the Craft and Gift Christmas Fayre pulled in the crowds at Edenham Village Hall.

It was scheduled on the same day as Christmas markets at Burghley and Stamford, but raised more than £1,500 for new playground equipment for the village school.

Corby Glen Choir provided some beautiful festive tunes

The event was organised by Edenham Primary School’s Parent and Staff Association – namely committee members Caroline Sutton, Claire Bowden, Claire Lyon, Laura Rowe and chairperson Katy Marais.

“It was a fantastic amount considering the weather,” said Katy.

“Everyone pulled out all the stops and loads of people came along – we had wonderful support from the community.

Edenham Primary School's Parent and Staff Association served up some warming treats

“The PFA team were amazing and I’m in awe of how much effort they put in. It was a massive success.”

An array of stalls selling everything from stained glass wares to gin and candy, provided plenty of gift ideas, while Santa set up his grotto, and performances from Edenham Primary School Choir and Corby Glen Choir provided the soundtrack.

Entertainment included pony rides and chair-o-plane rides for the children, and festive games including splat the snowman, shoot the elf off the shelf, and reindeer hoopla.

Pony rides were among the entertainment for children

The association formed just over a year ago and held an inaugural summer fair this year which bought watches for all Year 3 and 4 pupils to wear at school to help them learn to tell the time.