As we approach Christmas, your thoughts might be turning towards present buying, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

If you are buying for adults, should you get them something safe but dull, like a bottle of wine? Or should you risk it and buy something they may not like from the clothing department at M&S? The dilemma is real! Well, have you thought about an experience rather than a gift?

Customers of mine are often pleasantly surprised when I come up with some unusual present ideas which have a travel theme. I can arrange all sorts of day experiences, mini breaks and activity holidays. From gin tasting in Birmingham to roaring around London in a Mini, there is something for everyone. Here are a few ideas for day trips/experiences which caught my eye recently:

Treehouse. Photo; Travel Counsellors

Forage and Feast Experience in Ambleside. Head to the Lake District and, with the help of an expert guide, forage for the ingredients that will form the basis of a meal you’ll cook. Learn more about the varied vegetation growing in the woodland and you’ll gain a new appreciation for the environment.

Wild Swimming and Breathwork. Enjoy a combination of intense breathwork, followed by a guided swim at a beautiful swimming spot. Afterwards, enjoy a warming drink on the riverside.

Hidden Gems Private Vegan Food Tour of York. Dig beneath the surface of the vegan food scene in York; get to know the people and the establishments which make this a great place to dine out as a vegan.

Royal Whisky and Cheese Tour This tour takes you on a breathtaking journey up the Dee Valley which, over centuries, has been a well-loved route of royalty. Visit a local creamery and taste some local cheese, then visit one of Scotland’s most exclusive distilleries and taste a dram of the good stuff.

If budget permits, look to Wales and treat someone to a unique 2 night stay in a treehouse. Staying deep in the Welsh forests, suspended in the canopy in total isolation – if you want to get away from it all, this is the dream trip! From your treehouse, you can walk to a pub around a mile away and stock up on supplies at a shop too. Or maybe walk to one of the beautiful beaches nearby. But otherwise, you could just relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.

If you really can’t decide, why not give them the gift of travel in travel voucher form? I reckon it’ll be better received than another pair of socks.

Happy travels!