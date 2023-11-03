The date of an historic pre-Christmas rural event has been confirmed for later this month.

The 117th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show will take place on Wednesday, November 22 in the town market place.

Uppingham’s regular weekly fatstock market finished in 1954, with the ending of wartime controls, but the annual Fatstock Show has continued unabated. Only war, two national foot and mouth epidemics, and the covid pandemic has cancelled it.

The show includes classes for cattle, sheep and pigs

“This is a unique show, being the only event of its kind in the UK still held in temporary penning in a town market square,” said show spokesman Andrew Leech.

“It remains one of the most prestigious events in the town's calendar and is without a doubt a jewel in Rutland's crown.”

Guest speaker for the show is Stuart Roberts, a third-generation livestock and arable farmer from Hertfordshire. Stuart served four years as the NFU deputy president and is a political advisor on agricultural matters.

The transformation of the market place starts the evening before the show when it is cleared and temporary penning put up.

The show includes classes for cattle, sheep and pigs, with livestock arriving from 7am on show day for judging at around 10am.

Presentations of the coveted challenge cups and special prizes takes place at around 11.30am followed by a public auction of the pigs and sheep at noon.

“The entire show will be cleared, pens removed and the market place cleaned by early afternoon - a logistical feat in its own right,” Andrew added.

The event ends with a luncheon at the Falcon Hotel.