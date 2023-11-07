A Christmas truck is heading to town to collect donated toys for a festive appeal.

Central Co-op’s festive truck is set to make a stop at its Oakham branch, in Burley Road, on Thursday ( November 9).

As part of the society’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal, people are invited to bring along gift donations of new, unwrapped items such as puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls/figures, and art materials.

The Central Co-op Toy Truck

The items will be given to charities including Family Action and the Salvation Army, as well as local foodbanks.

Donation bins will also be in all local Central Co-op stores and funeral homes throughout the appeal until Friday, December 1.

Andy Seddon, Society Secretary for Central Co-op, said: “Each toy makes a difference, so we’d encourage anyone in Oakham who is able to donate to bring their donations to their local store.”

Visit centralcoop.co.uk for more details.