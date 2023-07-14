Plans for a village fete have been scaled back due to bad weather forecast for the weekend.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place across the area tomorrow (Saturday, July 14).

Because of the forecast, organisers of Ryhall Village Fete have decided to scale back the event.

Ryhall Village Fete in 2019

It will still include a mix of stalls, games, books, flowers, bric a brac, a bar and food as well as entertainment from two musical performers Stamford Vintage Singers and Stamford Singers.

The fete will run from midday until 4pm at Ryhall Village Hall in Church Street.

Proceeds will go to village good causes.