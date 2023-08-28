Tourism last year generated more money for the region than in pre-pandemic years, but post-covid visitor numbers remain down, according to new data.

Visitors to Rutland brought in £149.51 million during 2022 according to figures released by Discover Rutland.

The figure was 42 per cent up on 2021 - as the country continued to emerge from the covid pandemic – and five per cent up on 2019.

Rutland Water remains a big draw for tourists

However, visitor numbers for 2022 were up 15 per cent on 2021 at 1.51 million, yet 19 per cent lower than 2019 - suggesting that those who do come are spending more.

A similar picture unfolded in the numbers of jobs supported by tourism, which were up 31% on 2021 at 1,574, but down 11 per cent on 2019.

Rutland has used the STEAM (Scarborough Tourism Economic Activity Monitor) model since 2008 to measure visitor numbers, economic impact and employment figures.

Discover Rutland believes the data suggests visitors are staying longer and using self-catering accommodation, campsites or friends and family more, but hotels and guesthouses have fewer guests.

According to the data, Rutland’s economic impact growth is higher than Greater Lincolnshire (29 per cent), but has a lower percentage increase in visitor numbers than their neighbour’s 17 per cent.

Jason Allen, Discover Rutland chairperson and owner of The Fox, in North Luffenham, said the results showed how important tourism remains to local businesses.

“It remains a very challenging time for the hospitality sector with businesses feeling the impact of inflation, an increase in general operational costs and recruitment challenges,” he added.

“It is encouraging to see, however, that Rutland businesses continue to adapt and provide an excellent quality offering to visitors and their local customer base.”

Discover Rutland hosts the upcoming Food and Drink Week from September 23 to 30, while its autumn/winter visitor guide will be available from September.