Office location can be an important advert for any business and many will move as they grow, to gain a more prominent spot.

So the relocation of financial advisers BCM Wealth Management just two doors up from its pre-lockdown position begs the question, why?

Oliver Smith, owner of BCM Wealth Management, admits it might not seem much of a physical move, but explained how it is a big step for the business.

Simone Harley, Lily Burgess, Oliver Smith and Jamie Gibson from BCM Wealth Management in Ironmonger Street, Stamford

“We are totally committed to Stamford,” he said. “At number 3 Ironmonger Street, we were leasing the office space. As wonderful as that office was, we wanted a permanent base. We wanted to make an investment in the town that trusts us so much with its own investments.

“That is why we have purchased number 5 Ironmonger Street.”

Oliver added that their reason for wanting such a central and prominent location was so that people could drop in to discuss their investments.

“Throughout the extremely challenging circumstances facing all businesses over the last year, we have worked hard to support our clients with advice on mortgages, pensions, insurance and investments,” he said.

“We have been doing this by phone, email and text but the truth is, nothing beats a conversation in person.

“We want people to be able to come in and talk to us.

“Our business is founded on looking to the future. This office move means we are here to stay. For our clients and for Stamford.”

BCM Wealth Management is supported by St James’s Place Wealth Management and offers services such as investment and retirement planning, tax and mortgage advice.