Firefighters were called to a field which had been deliberately set alight.

A crew from Peterborough attended a field fire in Foxcovert Road, Peakirk on Friday evening (August 18).

After putting out the blaze and examining the scene firefighters believe it was caused deliberately.

Anyone with information should submit an online report to Cambridgeshire Police or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.