Planes will take to the skies above RAF Wittering to celebrate the armed forces.

There will be a change to the usual pattern of flying activity at RAF Wittering as the station marks its annual family day this afternoon (July 21).

It is a day to thank RAF Wittering's hardworking personnel as well as their families and friends.

RAF Wittering family day

There will be displays from the tutor display team, an RAF Typhoon and a Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

A spokesperson for the station said: "As usual, RAF Wittering is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual kinds of flying activity.

"RAF Wittering thanks you all for your continued support, patience and understanding."