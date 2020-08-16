Fighting and vandalism in Stamford town centre
Published: 07:21, 16 August 2020
| Updated: 07:22, 16 August 2020
Fighting and vandalism was seen in Stamford last night (Saturday, August 16), with thugs smashing up people's flower pots in the town centre.
A post on social media run by the owners of Zorba takeaway restaurant in Broad Street, said: "It is such a shame to see the state Stamford has been left in after tonight’s events.
"From a group of youths from Peterborough starting fights, we followed them and found they had vandalised our beautiful town.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)