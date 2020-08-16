Fighting and vandalism was seen in Stamford last night (Saturday, August 16), with thugs smashing up people's flower pots in the town centre.

A post on social media run by the owners of Zorba takeaway restaurant in Broad Street, said: "It is such a shame to see the state Stamford has been left in after tonight’s events.

"From a group of youths from Peterborough starting fights, we followed them and found they had vandalised our beautiful town.