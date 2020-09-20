Anyone who thinks fighting in the streets of Stamford is a modern phenomenon should pick up a copy of a new book tracing the town’s history.

A Town in Turmoil by Professor Alan Rogers looks back at the time of Queen Elizabeth I, when factions took their disputes to the streets and political wrangles resulted in three successive mayors ending up in prison.

After a 33-page introduction which describes Stamford in 1595, Prof Rogers’ book contains transcripts of a 1595 survey commissioned by Lord Burghley himself - otherwise known as William Cecil, Lord Treasurer of England - as well as a taxation list for the town in 1581.