Research shows that unemployment figures are falling as more people are in jobs, both nationally and in the area.

The Alternative Claimant Count has measured that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits under the Universal Credit system is down this month in South Kesteven and Rutland.

Statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions count the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits by modelling what the count would have been if Universal Credit had been in place since 2013.

The Job Centre in St John's Street, Stamford

Under Universal Credit - which was introduced in 2013 - a broader span of claimants are required to look for work than under the previous Jobseeker's Allowance.

Stuart Roberts Lincolnshire Jobcentre employer advisor said: "Since the last figures came out there's been a very big decrease in people claiming Universal Credit who are required to look for work.

"Compared to last year, South Kesteven has 1,348 fewer people receiving Universal Credit for those required to look for work. It's a good decrease.

"In Rutland there are 252 fewer people who are claiming universal credit in the Alternative Claimant Count in the people searching for work category.

"This is positive compared to last quarter."

In South Kesteven, there are 349 fewer people aged between 18 and 24 seeking employment, down 39 per cent from last year, while in Rutland, there has been a drop of 53 per cent in that age group with 65 claiming in the searching for work category.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “With unemployment falling once again, and another record rise in the number of workers on employer payrolls, it's clear our plan to create, support and protect jobs is working. As we enter the next phase of recovery, the £500m boost to our

"Plan for Jobs will continue to deliver more skills and opportunities for people up and down the country whilst crucially helping to fill vacancies across growing sectors as we push to build back better.”

On the Government Find A Job website there are 91 jobs available in Bourne, 133 in Stamford while in Rutland there are 176 positions needing to be filled, 140 of which are in Oakham.