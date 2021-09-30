Stamford must be fit for a royal as film crews have descended on the town to make it the backdrop for Netflix drama, The Crown.

Today (September 30), Movieline vans have been seen entering Burghley Park while a sea of white tents have been erected near the house.

The tents are seen to be brimming with Christmas decorations and royal looking furniture, which is expected to be in the scenes filmed at Burghley House, the rumoured set for Windsor Castle in the series.

Television crews setting up for filming The Crown at Burghley House

The fifth season of The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, is set to be released in 2022.

Burghley House and the Orangery has been closed from September 20 and will remain shut until Tuesday next week (October 5) for the filming to take place. The stately home was used for Windsor Castle in previous series.

People strolling around Stamford yesterday evening (September 29) may also have spotted filming for The Crown taking place in Ironmonger Street.

Nelsons Butchers in Broad Street was transformed into a Chinese takeaway with Christmas fair posters in its windows while Barnardo's was decked out to look festive.

There are reports that Imelda Staunton, who is set to play Queen Elizabeth in the new series and is known for other roles such as playing Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter, has been spotted in Stamford this week.

Other actors who will star in the show are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Stamford has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including Pride and Prejudice, Middlemarch, The Golden Bowl, Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Earlier this year, Burghley House also received the Hollywood treatment as Warner Bros crews filmed a new DC Comics movie.

If you spot any stars while filming is taking place in Stamford, e-mail: maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

