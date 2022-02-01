A film crew, which helped create a hit Netflix drama, is in the process of setting up at Burghley House.

Those visiting Burghley Park today (February 1) will notice that the scene differs to usual with a number of trailers set up within the grounds.

Panalux vans are on site, a company which offers lighting rental for the film television industry and has an extensive portfolio of previous projects including The Crown.

Filming at Burghley House

In recent years, the 16th century country house has been a setting in the Netflix-original drama, The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Season five of The Crown is set to be released in November 2022 as an all-new cast playing the British royal family will be featured on our screens.

The show will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Filming at Burghley House

Last year, the stately home also received the Hollywood treatment as Warner Bros crews filmed for a new DC Comics movie.

Burghley House doubled up as Batman's home Wayne Manor in The Flash. The film is set to be released towards the end of this year.

The stately home has also been the backdrop for plenty of other TV programmes and films in the past, including the Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice.

Filming at Burghley House

Staff are unable to say what is taking place at the stately home this time but have confirmed that it will have no impact on people visiting the park and gardens, or wanting a coffee in its eateries.

It has not been confirmed how long filming will take place for.

If you know what is being filmed at Burghley House this time or spot any stars, e-mail maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.