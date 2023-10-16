A young film-maker has released her first short feature, having written and directed it herself.

Pictures of You was shot around Stamford town centre by Lucy Skeet, a 22-year-old former Uppingham Community College pupil who lives in Glaston.

The surreal and slightly unnerving film involves the character, James, finding recent pictures of himself in a magazine and shop windows – each photographed as if by someone spying on him.

Lucy Skeet

Lucy came up with the idea and wrote each scene before appealing for people to help her turn it into a film.

“I approached Stamford Shakespeare Company for actors,” said Lucy.

“I had no budget, so had to ask people to help out, and fortunately Simon Hix Litton, Scott Coe and Meena Dhokia came forward.”

A scene from Lucy's short film, Pictures of You

Filming around Stamford took a day to complete, with some additional scenes shot in Uppingham, and the completed work is available to watch online at www.tinyurl.com/PicturesOfYouFilm

Lucy’s favourite films are Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was released in 1968, and George Lucas’s Star Wars, released in 1977.

She is also a fan of horror and her planned next film will take this genre to a hotel setting.

“I’m hoping a local hotel might be able to lend me a room for a day’s filming, and that more actors will come forward,” said Lucy, who added that people interested in helping on the set could also get in touch.

Aside from her film-making and being a keen photographer, Lucy is a musician with a soft spot for Seventies and alternative rock, and she has written reviews for the music press.

She is also writing a novel, which features a band.

“I’ve always loved reading and writing, and I love dramas and anything that explores relationships and the human psyche,” she said.

Experienced actors or volunteer film crew members can contact Lucy about her new film by emailing lucyskeet8@gmail.com.