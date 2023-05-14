A specialist film school will arrive in town this August to share the tricks of the movie-making trade.

Run by filmmaker Gary Halliday, UK Film School will be based at the former Garden House Hotel in High Street St Martin’s.

“I always remind my students of the many different skills needed to make a film,” said Gary, who describes filmmaking as “a series of trades coming together to make art”.

The former Garden House Hotel in High Street St Martin's, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

UK Film School teaches directing, cinematography, editing, lighting, costume and set design - including carpentry.

The school is for students aged 12 to 18 and is open from Sunday, August 6, to Friday, August 11. Details are available from info@ukfilmschool.org.uk or phone 01604 407771.

The course includes board, mentoring, career advice and all creative filmmaking activities. The school is an approved activity provider for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme.

By Hannah Walker