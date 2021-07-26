A teenager has gone back to her old school to play the lead role in a drama series.

Brooke Fleming, from Toft, has been busy filming for the second season of The Luna Squad, which documents the life of a group of children as they take on adventures.

The first season of the fictional show followed the school children as they discovered a mysterious map which led them back in time.

Brooke Fleming filming for the Luna Squad. Photo: Cinalight Studios

While last year the majority of filming was done in Kent, this time it has been a trip down Memory Lane for Brooke as she took on the role of Ashley in her old primary school, Copthill School in Uffington.

Brooke said: “It’s been very handy being able to come home at the end of the day rather than going to a hotel.

“It’s nice to see familiar places.”

She added: “It was quite interesting and funny looking around my old school which is now my character’s school.”

The 15-year-old is a drama scholar at Stamford High School.

She has performed in school plays and appeared in a selection of short plays and promotions videos, but this is her biggest role to date.

Brooke said: "I think it’s given me a lot more confidence.

“I’ve become a lot closer with the rest of the cast.

“We are just a group of friends now.”

She added: “There’s been occasions where we’ve been recognised.

“At breakfast at a hotel once before filming a girl next to us recognised us from the show.

“It’s kind of a weird experience, I didn’t really think anything of it at first that people were actually watching me.”

Her mum Tamsin filled in the online application for The Luna Squad in the summer of 2019 and only told Brooke about it when she was accepted for an audition.

They travelled to Reading for the audition and Brooke was given the part within a week.

In the new season The Luna Squad will take on a new adventure.

Brooke said: “There’s a lot more confrontation between the two sides of bad and good.

“You see more of a back story and the history behind people.”

Having completed her GCSEs, Brooke will return to Stamford High School in September to study for her A-Levels, alongside pursuing her career as an actress.

Brooke said teachers have been supportive and helped her balance work with the extra commitment of filming.