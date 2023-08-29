Bourne Outdoor Pool closes this weekend
Published: 11:18, 29 August 2023
Swimmers have just a few days left to enjoy a dip outdoors.
The summer season at Bourne Outdoor Pool is drawing to a close.
The remaining sessions include an early-morning swim on Wednesday (August 30), an adults-only session on Thursday, the last general swim on Friday afternoon, a fun inflatable session for eight to 15-year-olds on Friday evening and a final early-morning swim on Saturday.
The pool will then close at 10.30am on Saturday (September 2) and reopen in May 2024.
Anyone interested in supporting the venue next summer as a volunteer can contact the team on enquiries@bourneoutdoorswimmingpool.org