It is one achievement after another for a Stamford business owner, who has made the finals of a national award.

Last month, Felicity Francis, founder of Talk Networking, was crowned the winner of the Business Innovation category at the Mercury Business Awards.

The business, which was founded more than 11 years ago by Felicity, offers flexible and affordable networking opportunities for businesses and self-employed people in the Stamford area.

Talk Networking

Now, Talk Networking is in the final for SME National Business Awards 2021 in the Business Innovation category, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on December 3.

Felicity said: “I’m quite overwhelmed.

“I have spent the past 18 months working ridiculous hours trying to change SME [small and medium-sized enterprises] support and the return to networking to grow the business.

“I work really hard to change lots of things.”

Felicity Francis

During the pandemic she has changed the business to operate online, which has seen thousands more people getting involved in networking

events.

Previously it targetted those in the area, but the new system has allowed people from all over the country to get involved and connect, with affordable networking opportunities.

“If I can be acknowledged and get the opportunity to win, I hope it inspires other people and encourages them to push themselves.

“I’ve met a phenomenal group of people who work so hard,” said Felicity.

As part of inspiring others, Felicity has been researching the world of business, noting that there are far more independents than chains filling the country’s towns and cities.

“I’m hoping to bring some really big changes,” she said.