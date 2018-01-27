Find out about hospital access

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has launched its partnership with DisabledGo, a leading provider of accessibility information for disabled people in the UK to create a dynamic, accessible online guide, which can be used as a live information stream for patients and visitors attending Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals.

DisabledGo can be used to find out about the accessibility of all trust hospital buildings, clinics and wards.

You can find out where a department is located in relation to the main entrance, whether there are lifts to access other floors, if there is a hearing loop fitted at reception, in-depth information about the building’s design and accessibility and facilities. The information has been compiled by trained surveyors who have visited each site.

Lesley Crosby, Deputy Chief Nurse said: “The excellent work done by DisabledGo has helped us to better understand what we can do to support all people within our communities and so we will be launching our new accessibility strategy in the coming months.”

To view the accessibility information visit www.disabledgo.com