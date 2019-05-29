Comedian Jack Dee is bringing his latest live show to Stamford.

The Off The Telly tour will arrive at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre on Friday, November 15.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (Thursday) at 10am and theatre staff expect them to fly out the door.

Comedian Jack Dee (11382721)

Manager Judith Mackie said: "It's great news for us.

"We're expecting tremendous interest in Jack coming to the Corn Exchange so we're trying to book a second date."

Jack is known for appearing in TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh.

He also hosts the Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and has presented Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo

He said: "In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope, a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in."

Tickets will be available from 10am tomorrow at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01780 766455.

Jack is the latest celebrity to appear at the theatre following in the footsteps of Josh Widdicombe last week.

Judith has linked up with a high-profile agency to attract top comedians to the town and is looking forward to making another big announcement next week.