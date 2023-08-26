Although Christmas feels far in the future tickets are selling quickly for a gift wrapping masterclass.

Expert gift wrapper Jane Means will be hosting a masterclass at Careby Village Hall on Sunday, October 15 at 11am.

Jane, who was born in Lincolnshire, turned her passion into a global business nearly 30 years ago and now works for brands including Chanel, Fortnum and Mason, Harrods and Dior.

Gift wrapping

The gift wrap guru’s diary is booked up until Christmas, with appearances on television, including ITV1’s This Morning and BBC News.

Jane, who is moving to Careby, said: “I’m really excited to support a local venue with so much character and history.

“Course days are always fun and there will no doubt be a lot of chatter over tea and cake.”

Jane Means

The hands-on two hour class is timed before Christmas and will include how to deal with awkward shapes, how to tie the perfect bow and the best ways to wrap sustainably and on a budget.

Tickets are £25 per person which includes tea, cake, all materials and a goodie bag.

All profits will be donated to the village hall.

To book call Jane Cadel on 07855 785512.