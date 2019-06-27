Families living on the Rutland Heights estate in Stamford have launched a £50,000 campaign to improve their play park.

The estate has an adjoining field which is owned and maintained by South Kesteven District Council.

It has a few small pieces of play equipment but other bits have been removed over the years and not been replaced.

Parents were told the council can't afford to buy new equipment so have taken it upon themselves to raise the cash needed through their new group, HOPS - Heights of Play Scheme.

Chairman Nikki Howson said: "There's lot of children on the estate but we have no play area between here and the Danish Invader.

"We think the children deserve something with better play value than what we've got and want to be able to walk to our local park."

The group has contacted three companies to investigate different equipment options and will be showcasing them at Malcolm Sargent Primary School's summer fair tomorrow (Saturday) between 1pm and 4pm.

Nikki said: "We want to find out what the children want so we'll be giving out tokens for them to vote for their preferred options."

Committee members will also visit residents whose properties back on to the field to discuss the proposals.

They hope to start work in early 2020.

To support the project email heightsofplay@gmail.com or join the HOPS - Heights of Play Scheme group on Facebook.