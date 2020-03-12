Spend an evening with the Addams Family, at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.

This comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story - Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him to keep her secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Performances start at 7.30pm and tickets cost £16 (£14) from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

The Addams Family