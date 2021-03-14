A Stamford charity promoting good health is holding its second event of 2021 on Monday (March 15).

The Stamford Health Education Awareness Charity webinar, which is free and open to all, will showcase three local organisations which support the community and the NHS in different ways.

The Evergreen Care Trust will highlight the wide range of services it provides locally, while Lincolnshire Healthwatch will focus on how it gets to understand the needs, experiences and concerns of people and how it makes use of this information for their benefit.

Chairman of Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity, Keith Spurr

Social prescribing will be the subject for Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, which helps people access community activities to support their health and wellbeing.

The webinar will take place from 2pm to 4pm and people can register using this link or alternatively by emailing info@stamfordheacharity.com

Charity chairman Keith Spurr said: “All three organisations play a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of our community and we are pleased to have this opportunity to make people better aware of the variety of very useful services they offer.”

The webinar will be recorded and posted on the charity's YouTube channel, where last month's talks on Covid-19 an also be viewed.