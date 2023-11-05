With Halloween already becoming a distant memory it is time to start thinking about Christmas.

A range of events will be taking place across the area to get people into the festive spirit.

Here are some dates for your diary:

The Christmas lights in Red Lion Square, Stamford

Stamford

A school choir will be singing Christmas carols in St Michael’s Churchyard in Stamford from 5pm on Thursday, November 23.

There will be festive music from Wansford Ukulele Folk and readings by the youth poet laureates.

Shortly afterwards the town will be illuminated by the Christmas lights being switched on at about 5.30pm.

Then a few days later on Sunday, November 26 about dozens of traders are expected to line High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street from 10am to 5pm selling a range of crafts.

There will also be festive refreshments to help visitors replenish after a long day of shopping.

Independent businesses will host their Shop Stamford event the same day in a bid to encourage people to get their gifts locally.

The shops will be open until 7pm and will be offering early black Friday deals.

Burghley House, near Stamford

The grounds of Burghley House will be filled with festive chalets, pagodas and marquees for the annual Burghley Christmas Fair from November 23 to 26.

Visitors can spend the day picking the perfect presents for loved ones from stocking fillers to handmade decorations.

People can take a break from the shopping to enjoy the festive treats on offer from local food and drink producers.

Festive tunes will be playing and a large Victorian carousel will provide extra entertainment.

The winter fair runs on November 23 and 24 from Thursday 9.30am to 8pm, and November 25 and 26 from 9.30am to 4pm.

Tickets cost £10 per person, which includes parking, and £5 for children, are available from www.burghley.co.uk.

Stamford Christmas Tree Festival 2022

Groups and businesses are joining in a Christmas tree festival which promotes good causes.

Taking place in St John’s Church close to Red Lion Square in Stamford the magical event is organised by Stamford and District Lions Club.

Several groups, charities and businesses have been invited to decorate a tree which will be displayed from November 24 for two weeks.

During this time people can visit the church and admire the display, and if they wish, make a donation to charity.

People can also browse the Cards for Good Causes shop in the church which sells cards and gifts.

The sale of cards raises funds for dozens of charities and good causes, and visitors have until the week before Christmas to buy them.

Warming up ready for the fun run

About 1,500 Santas will soon run around Burghley Park, near Stamford.

Now in its 16th year, the Stamford Santa Fun Run promises something different for this year’s participants - including a new shorter route and the chance for a photo in front of Burghley House for a memento.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 10, starting at 11am.

Entry costs include a Santa suit, a mince pie, and a glass of mulled wine. Proceeds go to charity.

Visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com

Kirsty and a reindeer. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rutland

If you want to get into the magical mood, Uppingham is the place to head.

The town’s festivities get under way on Thursday, December 7, with an annual late night shopping event around the market place, High Street East and High Street West.

The event starts at 5.30pm with the Christmas light switch on and with market traders and town shops open until 9pm.

As well as an extra chance to pick up a few presents, there will be family fun, entertainment, festive activities, gift fairs and food.

Reindeers, Santa’s grotto and snow will all bring a magical feel to the evening.

The vintage carousel ride, which featured last year, is back once again to keep the children entertained, and there will be a postbox to the north pole for letters.

Oakham Christmas lights

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Oakham town centre is back with a festive event this year.

Oakham Town Council is hosting the light switch-on event in Cutts Close on Saturday, December 3.

There will be singers, craft stalls, children's rides, chestnuts and mulled wine from 4pm to 6pm.

Organisers of The Big Rutland Christmas Market Charlie Pallett of The Rutland Blogger and Victoria Bullett of Prink inOakham

‘The Rutland Big Christmas Market' on Sunday, December 3 will include more than 75 small businesses.

The event at Rutland Hall Hotel will feature both indoor and outdoor stalls, along with an assortment of delectable hot food and drink vendors.

Stalls include food, drinks, giftware, homeware, jewellery, children's clothing and toys.

It will run from 11am to 5pm with free entry and parking.

Imogen and Verity Harwood. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne

Bourne will shine brightly at its Christmas fair this year.

The Bourne events team will hold its annual Christmas fair on Saturday, December 2 from 11am.

The town will be illuminated at 5pm with the fair finishing half an hour later.

Craft stalls will line North Street and spread into Wake House with refreshment stalls dotted around.

Entertainment will include fair rides and charity stalls.

There will also be a craft fair at Bourne Corn Exchange.

Christmas Fair at Market Deeping 2022. Deepings Rotary Club volunteers from the Deepings School 6th form Louise Taylor, Blake Robinson and Michaela Roper with Father Christmas and 10-year-old Poppy Stead

Market Deeping

A town will be getting into the Christmas spirit with its annual market.

Market Deeping will host a day of festivities on Sunday, December 3 in the Market Place.

The Christmas market will open at 10am and close at 5pm, just in time for carol singing and the light switch on.

There will be rides and outdoor stalls as well as an entertainment stage with a variety of local performers. It will all ensure a fantastic festive day.

Oundle

A Christmas fair will take place in Oundle on December 2 between 10am and 5pm in the Market Place and Queen Victoria Hall.

There will be gift stalls, food and drink, a fun fair, a Santa’s grotto and reindeer as well as entertainment.

It will be set against a backdrop of yarnbombing, which is taking place in the square.

Grimsthorpe Castle

A festive market will be held in the Coach House courtyard at Grimsthorpe Castle on Friday, December 1 from 4pm to 8pm.

It is organised by the March Hare Tea Rooms owner Amy Roberts and has free entry and parking.

Are you holding a Christmas fair? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.