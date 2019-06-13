Two Stamford Cub leaders are tackling their first ultra marathon together this weekend.

John Burrows and Paul Scholes, of 2nd Stamford Town Cubs, will attempt to run 69 miles alongside Hadrian's Wall in 24 hours.

The route of The Wall challenge takes them from Carlisle Castle to the Gateshead Millennium Bridge.

Paul is raising money for Histiocytosis UK in memory of his two-year-old son Oliver who died of a rare blood disorder at the age of two while John is supporting the Evergreen Care Trust.

Paul said: "The real driver behind this is to help fund research into the horrible disease that took my son away from me at the tender age of two.

"We have had such a tough time since June 2012 when we he became a little star in the sky. If we can help find a cure which saves at least one other family going through the heartache we have gone through, it will be worth ever bit of physical pain."

John has chosen to support the Evergreen Care Trust, which he has supported at previous events including the Rat Race at Burghley Park.

He said: "Evergreen promotes healthy ageing and attitudes towards older people, seeking relevant ways to honour old age and if needed.

"Please give generously and I will give my all on the day."

To sponsor Paul or John visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulonthewall or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnBurrows9