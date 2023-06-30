From open gardens to theatre shows to art exhibitions, there's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, June 30

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until July 1; July 31 to August 5; August 14 to 19. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Art exhibition of batik work by Marie-Therese King - 9am - 5pm, Barnsdale Gardens. Free with garden tickets. Every day until July 2.

Art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. Featuring work by Hough on the Hill Woodcarving Group and paintings by Ellie Benton entitled Saturated. Tuesday to Sunday until July 5. Admission free.

Family bingo evening - 7pm (doors 6.30pm), Essendine Village Hall. Spot prizes. £5 per person including refreshments. Further details can be obtained from Adele Stainsby on 07939132093.

Saturday, July 1

Caldecott annual fete - 2pm to 5pm, Village Hall and Green, LE16 8RW. Attractions -include Gretton Silver Band, teas, bar, circus skills, classic cars and all the usual stalls and games.

Stamford Chamber Orchestra’s 40th anniversary concert - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre.

Featuring Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Haydn’s Symphony 104. With Classic FM's ‘Rising Star’ violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux.​ Tickets £13.50 (£11.50/£6) 01780 763203 or stamfordartscentre.com

Summer fete - Great Casterton Hall, Main Street, with a main raffle draw. Saturday, July 1, at the hall on Main Street, and in the grounds. Afternoon teas, prosecco bar, children's games and tombola, and lots of fun.

Music for a Summer’s Evening - 6.30pm, Cutts Close, Oakham. Film and show music performed by Rutland Concert Band. Free admission but donations welcome for the Music For All charity.

Lincolnshire Makers Market - 10am to 4pm at The Sessions House, Sheep Market, Spalding. Art, jewellery, ceramics, skin care, candles, textiles, homewares, flowers and food.

Young Plugged event - 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Stamford Bandstand on the Recreation Ground.

Open day - 10am - 4pm, Chater Lodge Care Home, Ketton, and Tixover House Care Home, Tixover. Homemade cream cakes, tour of the home and meet the team.

Grand nibble and natter – 10am to midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Stalls include bric-a-brac, raffle, £1 tin stall, jewellery and refreshments. Proceeds to church funds.

Northern soul and motown band The Contacts - The Millstone, Ryhall. Support from DJ Rob Gair. Barbecue and hog roast options on the terrace. Marquee venue with bar. Tickets £5 from 01780 766626 or 07977 696646

Sunday, July 2

Rock on the Rec - midday to 7pm, Stamford Recreation Ground. Live music from Dirty Rumour, Tin Pigeons, March to the Grave, Clutching at Straws, Los Cajones and fun fair, beer, food and stalls. Organised by Stamford Lions Club.

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day -Take a trip on The Rutlander train and Ironstone Quarry Railway Day. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Whissendine garage sale trail - 10am to 4pm. Sixteen garages with maps available on the village green on the day for £1. Cash only. Running alongside the dozen open gardens with refreshments available in the village hall. Tickets from the village green cost £5 for adults with accompanied children free.

Bisbrooke village fête and dog show - 1pm - 4pm at the church. Fun dog show with 10 classes, bric a brac, tombola, and other stalls, raffle, teas and cakes.

Bainton and Ashton Festival - from midday, Bainton House, Tallington Road, Bainton. RAF Hurricane flypast, Gretton Silver Brass Band, barbecue and bar, stalls, children’s games and tug of war, 5pm All Age praise.

Inaugural Festival of the Dead car show - 10am - 5pm, Burghley Park, Stamford. A selection of vintage and classic cars, along with custom and exotic cars. Also a range of auto traders, catering options, awards and live demonstrations at the free to attend event.

Oundle Fringe Festival - Runs every day until July 15. Full programme at www.oundlefringe.org or the Oundle Fringe Facebook page.

Duck race – 2pm to 5pm, King’s Cliffe. Teas in the village hall from 2.30pm – 5pm including scones with clotted cream and jam, cakes and other bakes, book corner and homemade preserves on sale. No parking on church walk.

Monday, July 3

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Vivid2 exhibition - 10am to 4pm, Victoria Hall, High Street, Oakham. Hosted by Creative Lincs, the show features work from 20 Lincolnshire artists, including figurative and abstract paintings, textiles, ceramics and jewellery. Entry is free. Daily until Saturday (July 8).

The Stamford Speakers Toastmasters club - 6.15pm, Catholic Church Hall, 13, Broad Street, Stamford. Develop your public speaking skills? Free to attend.

Tuesday, July 4

Cold Pudding Club - 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. Sample a range of puddings. £2 for tasting or free if you bring a pudding. Book on 01778 347876

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until July 8; July 18 to 22; August 7 to 12; August 21 to 26. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting at Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 1-3pm. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.

Wednesday, July 5

Richard III update, a history talk by Prof Sarah Hainesworth hosted by Lyddington Manor History Society – 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Non-members £5, members free.

Bat night - 8.15pm, St Edmund, Egleton. Organised by the Leicestershire and Rutland Bat Group. Bring a torch, warm clothing and something to sit on. Accompanied children are welcome but the event is weather dependent and will not take place in heavy rain. For more details call 01572 757600.

Saturday, July 8

Car boot sale - 10am - 1pm, Glebe Park, Market Deeping (opposite Tesco) Sellers to arrive from 9am. £5 if booked in advance on 01778 347876 or sarah.hitchcock@oddfellows.co.uk or £10 on the day. Proceeds to Deeping Men’s Group.

Art exhibition - 6pm - 8pm, The Blonde Beet, St Paul’s Street, Stamford. New artwork by Illustrations by Nomes, drinks from the bar, live music from Archie Maclennan.

Battle Proms - Burghley House, Stamford. Orchestral picnic concert, featuring fireworks, cannons, cavalry and spitfire. More details and tickets: www.battleproms.com/venues/burghley-house/

Summer fete - 12pm - 3pm, Leighfield Primary School, Uppingham. Inflatables, beat the goalie, lucky dip, soak the teacher, bar, barbecue, tea and cake.

Open afternoon - 2pm - 4pm, The Cedars Care Home, Bourne. Homemade cream cakes and chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home

Summer Sounds concert - 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Christ Church, Green Lane, Stamford. Featuring Ukrainian folk singer Iryna Muha, instrumental duo Bentu, the funk-fusion combination of bass guitarist Wayne Bennett and harpist Eleanor Turner. Ukrainian singer Liubava Shevchenko and Stamford Poet Laureate, Emily Dickens. Free food by Bombay Cottage and a free drink courtesy of Sheckleton Wines. Free entry. Funded by the South Kesteven Prosperity Grant and organised in collaboration with Stamford Diversity Group

Blue Stockings - 7.45pm (until July 12. Tuesday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Tolethorpe Youth Drama. £15. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Choir of St Clements Church – 6pm – 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Manton. A concert presenting English Choral Music skipping through the ages - 1550's to present day. Admission is free but a retiring collection for the choir. Bring and share picnic in the churchyard at 7pm.