There will be a festive feel in the air when Santa visits the area for his annual sleigh run.

Helped by The Deepings Lions Club, Santa will be on his sleigh visiting many streets in Market Deeping and the surrounding villages.

He will be passing the houses of as many good children as he can while helpers rattle collection buckets in a bid to raise funds for worthy causes.

A photo of Santa on a previous sleigh run in the Deepings

Father Christmas will be out and about in the Deepings and surrounding villages from 6pm to 9pm on the following days.

Thursday, November 30 - Peakirk, Deeping Gate and Suttons Lane

Friday, December 1 - Hereward Way, Manor Way and Church Street

Monday, December 4 - Northborough

Tuesday, December 5 - Broadgate Lane and Eastgate

Wednesday, December 6 - Baston North

Thursday, December 7 - Baston South

Friday, December 8 - Frognall, Spalding Road and Horsegate

Monday, December 11 - Linchfield Road and Crowson Way

Tuesday, December 12 - Stamford Road, Church Street and Halfleet

Wednesday, December 13 - Lancaster Way and The Brambles

Thursday, December 14 - Langtoft West

Friday, December 15 - Langtoft East

Friday, December 22 - West Deeping and Tallington