Santa’s sleigh run returns to the Deepings and surrounding villages
There will be a festive feel in the air when Santa visits the area for his annual sleigh run.
Helped by The Deepings Lions Club, Santa will be on his sleigh visiting many streets in Market Deeping and the surrounding villages.
He will be passing the houses of as many good children as he can while helpers rattle collection buckets in a bid to raise funds for worthy causes.
Father Christmas will be out and about in the Deepings and surrounding villages from 6pm to 9pm on the following days.
Thursday, November 30 - Peakirk, Deeping Gate and Suttons Lane
Friday, December 1 - Hereward Way, Manor Way and Church Street
Monday, December 4 - Northborough
Tuesday, December 5 - Broadgate Lane and Eastgate
Wednesday, December 6 - Baston North
Thursday, December 7 - Baston South
Friday, December 8 - Frognall, Spalding Road and Horsegate
Monday, December 11 - Linchfield Road and Crowson Way
Tuesday, December 12 - Stamford Road, Church Street and Halfleet
Wednesday, December 13 - Lancaster Way and The Brambles
Thursday, December 14 - Langtoft West
Friday, December 15 - Langtoft East
Friday, December 22 - West Deeping and Tallington