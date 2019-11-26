Santa will be coming to the streets of Stamford and the surrounding villages from next week.

The Stamford Kiwanis are once again putting on their sleigh tour which starts on Thursday, December 5 and Santa will be joined by Rudolph and other helpers to wish children a merry Christmas.

The sleigh sets off at 5.30pm each night except for Sundays when it starts at 5pm

and will run until about 7.30pm and 7pm on Sundays.

Santa on his sleigh

Routes and dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 5 - Rutland Heights.

Friday, December 6 - Arran Road, Cedar Road, Oak Road, Forest Gardens.

Sunday, December 8 - Dicken's Drive, Perth Road and Caithness Road.

Monday, December 9 - Culpepper Way, Lonsdale Road and Stockwell Avenue.

Tuesday, December 10 - Mason Drive, Banks Crescent, Collins Avenue, Belvoir Close and Walcot Way.

Wednesday, December 11 - Sutherland Way, Highland Way and Stirling Road.

Thursday, December 12 - Essex Road, Redcot Gardens and Northumberland Avenue.

Friday, December 13 - King's Cliffe.

Sunday, December 15 - Lambeth Walk, Cambridge Road and Fitzwilliam Road.

Monday, December 16 - Willoughby School.

Monday, December 16 - Churchill Road, Edinburgh Road and west end of Kesteven Road.

Tuesday, December 17 - Rutland Road, Lincoln Road, Irnham Road, Masterton Road and Willoughby Road.

Thursday, December 19 - Ryhall.

Friday, December 20 - Ketton.

