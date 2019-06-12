Burghley Film Festival won't be returning next summer.

Organisers have decided to pull the plug on the event after seven years to focus on new projects.

In 2020 it will be replaced by a Classic Ibiza concert.

Spokesman Jo Tinker said: "When Burghley first screened a film festival in 2013 - with the Tudor house and sweeping parkland providing a spectacular backdrop – outdoor cinemas in historic settings were few and far between, but now a host of events happen right across the country.

“We have loved hosting the film festival and have welcomed more than 60 000 visitors to enjoy films.

"We always want to offer our visitors something new and exciting to experience and we believe the time has come for us to move forward with our events diary and offer a new opportunity to party the night away with Classic Ibiza in 2020.

"We hope that everyone will enjoy visiting the final film festival and help us say a fond farewell.”

The family-friendly Classic Ibiza concert will offer a blend of Balearic beats, a live orchestra and a DJ.

Full details about the event will be announced later this year but tickets are still on sale for the final film festival.

It runs from July 24-28 and includes blockbusters like The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody along with family favourites like The Jungle Book and Incredibles 2.

To book visit www.burghley.co.uk or call 01780 752451.