People will find their own sanctuary with an evening of relaxing music.

On Thursday (February 10) at 8pm a 40-minute music-based reflection will take place with renowned harpist, Eleanor Turner, at the United Reformed Church in Star Lane, Stamford.

It is an experience open to all, regardless of path of life, religion or denomination, sexuality or gender.

United Reformed Church Hall Stamford. Photo: Google

Rev Dr Peter Stevenson said: "It asks no questions but aims to leave room for you to create or find your own inner sanctuary."

He will introduce each service and there may be a few readings, not necessarily religious.

The event is free but donations can be made.