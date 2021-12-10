Home   News   Article

Children from The Little Lane Nursery visit Stamford Fire Station

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 11:38, 10 December 2021
 | Updated: 11:38, 10 December 2021

Nursery school children enjoyed a trip to their local fire station to find out more about the role of ‘people who help them’.

The youngsters from the Little Lane Nursery in Silver Lane, Stamford, were able to try on a firefighter’s helmet as well as climbing aboard one of the crew’s two fire engines to sit in the driving seat.

They also discovered what equipment is carried on a fire engine and how it can be used to keep people safe.

Trying on a protective helmet
David Vines, crew manager at Stamford Fire Station, which is in New Cross Road, said: “They had a fabulous time with some of our firefighting team and were shown around station.

“They even had the chance to test out the hoses - with a little help, of course!”

Children and staff from The Little Lane Nursery met the firefighters
Little legs don't quite reach the pedals yet
In the driving seat
Having fun in the fire engine
Aiming high
There was plenty to learn at the fire station
Having some help to use a hose
Looking at the hoses and other equipment on board
