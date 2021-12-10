Nursery school children enjoyed a trip to their local fire station to find out more about the role of ‘people who help them’.

The youngsters from the Little Lane Nursery in Silver Lane, Stamford, were able to try on a firefighter’s helmet as well as climbing aboard one of the crew’s two fire engines to sit in the driving seat.

They also discovered what equipment is carried on a fire engine and how it can be used to keep people safe.

Trying on a protective helmet

David Vines, crew manager at Stamford Fire Station, which is in New Cross Road, said: “They had a fabulous time with some of our firefighting team and were shown around station.

“They even had the chance to test out the hoses - with a little help, of course!”

Children and staff from The Little Lane Nursery met the firefighters

Little legs don't quite reach the pedals yet

In the driving seat

Having fun in the fire engine

Aiming high

There was plenty to learn at the fire station

Having some help to use a hose