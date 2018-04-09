Fine food event at Burghley draws in the crowds

Thousands of people flocked to Burghley House to enjoy a fine food market at the weekend.

The event on Saturday and Sunday saw around 40 suppliers sell an array of mouthwatering items such as wines, chocolate, cheeses and breads.

There were around 1000 visitors on each day and stall holders included Easton on the Hill based, the Brownie Company and Stamford tea specialist InfiniTeas.

Cara Groves, event manager at Burghley, said: “The general atmosphere was lovely, we have some brilliant stall holders.

“The highlight for me was that the sun came out on Saturday - we were really lucky on Saturday - and the rain held off on Sunday.

“I think the main drawer for the visitors is seeing suppliers they cannot get elsewhere. They get things like cheese they can’t get in the supermarket. I think there is such a big trend now for people supporting local producers.”

There are three fine food markets held at Burghley throughout the year.

Cara explained that many of those who attended the event at the weekend were returning as they were keen to buy from suppliers they have bought from previously.

“It is brilliant because some of the stall holders have their own following, ” she said .

“We have some great stall holders which return to us each year.”

The next fine food market takes place on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.