Delicious food and drink is on offer at Burghley House this bank holiday weekend.

Burghley House near Stamford is to host more than 45 stalls with both local and global producers.

Returning crowd-pleasers include the Cheesy Pig, the Crayfish Capers, The Lotus Bakery, the Rutland Chef as well as Tipple and Mane. New stalls will also be welcomed this weekend.

Burghley Fine Food Market busy as always

From pulled pork rolls and pastries to marmalades and gin bars, all flavours will be covered at Burghley House this year.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are also all available.

Starting at 10am until 4pm on Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Monday.

Both entry and parking to the event are free.

For full event details visit the Burghley House website.

By Madeleine Brooks