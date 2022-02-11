A couple who created a veg plot in their garden during the pandemic have been sent a bill from the council.

Lee and Kirstie Lawes decided to transform part of their lawn into raised beds so they have more room to ‘grow their own’ - something they can enjoy with their two-year-old granddaughter Ella on her regular visits.

But South Kesteven District Council has decided this constitutes a 'change of use' at the property in Broadgate Lane, Deeping St James,and wants to charge them £462 for planning permission.