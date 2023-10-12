Drivers revving their engines, beeping car horns and racing now face a £100 fine.

A new power to stamp out vehicle-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour in part of Stamford has been approved by South Kesteven District Council.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) applies to the car parks in Cattlemarket, The Meadows and Bath Row.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

It follows concerns about anti-social behaviour, with one resident describing it as an ‘abuse of public space’, and a series of warnings to drivers by Lincolnshire Police and South Kesteven District Council.

The new order covers:

• Revving of engines that causes a public nuisance

• Sudden and/or rapid acceleration that causes a public nuisance

• Repeated sudden and/or acceleration

• Racing by two or more vehicles

• Performing stunts

• Sounding horns that cause a public nuisance

• Playing music from a vehicle that causes a public nuisance

Anyone breaching the order could be issued with £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.

South Kesteven District Council’s public protection head of service Ayeisha Kirkham said: “These orders help ensure that the law-abiding majority or residents can use and enjoy their local public spaces and remain safe from anti-social behaviour.

“They can apply to any public space and in these instances cover places where issues have been identified that may have a negative impact on people’s quality of life.

“New warning signs will be going up in the areas affected by vehicle nuisance.”

Anyone affected by this antisocial behaviour can call the council during working hours on 01476 406080 to report it or Lincolnshire Police on their non-emergency line, 101, out of hours.