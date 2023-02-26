A hotel will be fining people for using its car park if they aren't customers.

The William Cecil in Stamford has seen an increased number of visitors to the town nabbing the spaces at its car park leaving customers to the hotel without a place to park their vehicle.

Customers at the Bull and Swan, which is owned by the same company Hillbrooke Hotels, also use the free car park in High Street St Martin's.

The William Cecil Hotel (34220560)

Sophie Taylor, head of marketing at Hillbrooke Hotels, said: "I know historically a lot of businesses in Stamford faced similar issues.

"There have been instances where our car park would fill up with people not using the hotel and going to town.

"Guests would arrive to check in and couldn't park which we didn't think was good enough."

Welcome to Stamford sign by the William Cecil

A car parking system and accompanying signage has now been introduced.

It is run by a separate contractor and those who park for more than 10 minutes without registering their number plate inside the hotel and pub are liable to fines, which could cost up to £100.

These are collected and kept by the contractor at no financial benefit to the hotel.

A test run took place at the end of last year and now the scheme is in full swing.

"Reactions have been mixed," said Sophie.

"We have had some confusion from people that aren't guests but all the customers themselves have been very positive and understanding as to why we are doing this.

"We work very carefully with guests making sure they are aware of the new parking."

Parking remains free to those staying at the William Cecil or the Bull and Swan.